Meet Wande Coal: “The T-Pain Of Africa”

AllHipHop chatted with Wande Coal virtually to discuss his upcoming performance at Duke Concept’s second annual Tribeville in Houston on July 5 and A Night With Wande Coal Tour in New York and Silver Spring.

Wande Coal has been deemed the “T-Pain of Africa” by his fans, who also claim he has the best vocals in the entire continent. Born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria, the dancer-turned-recording artist is best known for creating feel-good music.

Speaking to AllHipHop, Wande described himself “an African sensational artist, known for his unique vocals and writing skills. And a boss, it is what it is.”

Most recently, Wande Coal unveiled his fourth studio album titled Legend Or No Legend, which is exactly what the title conveys. Regardless what people think of him, Wande knows his talents and continues to bless audiences all around the world with undeniable music. The project features guest appearances from T-Pain, Fireboy DML, Olamide, and Wizkid.

AllHipHop chatted with Wande Coal virtually to discuss his upcoming performance at Duke Concept‘s second annual Tribeville in Houston on July 5 and A Night With Wande Coal Tour in New York and Silver Spring.

AllHipHop: When did you fall in love with music?

Wande Coal: I’ve been in music since I was age five. I was in the choir. My dad used to always play me Michael Jackson all the time, so I had all the CDs and turntables at the time. That’s how I caught the hat. God blessed me with it.

AllHipHop: Is Michael Jackson how you started dancing?

Wande Coal: Yeah. Michael Jackson, Usher. All around Mike, he was the total package. Because I used to watch his movies, everything about him. From the Jackson 5, I tapped in.

AllHipHop: When did you shift from dancing to doing your music?

Wande Coal: I used to dance for different artists. I had the opportunity to dance in university. I’ve been dabbling in between dancing and singing. I had the opportunity to meet Don Jazzy and D’Banj and my life changed.

AllHipHop: I love your song with “Kpe Paso” with Olamide. How’d you guys connect? Did you think it would be you know what it is today?

Wande Coal: Olamide is a phenomenal artist, everybody knows that. He’s number one. He could switch everything. He makes party songs, he makes hardcore. He makes everything. He’s everything. I already knew. We come from different aspects of music where we want to kill it. We love what we do. When you’re on a record with Olamide, it’s fire. So I already knew, and I already told him from the jump. I told him as soon as I heard the beat: yo, it’s over. As soon as he killed me, I said yo that’s all I want. Whatever you just did, it’s all I want. That’s how “Kpe Paso” came about.

AllHipHop: Best memory from the music video?

Wande Coal: Everything. Even the idea, because Olamide even gave me the name of the director to shoot the video. He gave me the idea and everything, so it was a good look.

AllHipHop: Someone said you’re the T-Pain of Africa.

Wande Coal: I love T-Pain. [laughs]

AllHipHop: I know you guys collaborated, how’d that happen?

Wande Coal: That happened through Nina. EMPIRE did that and created that avenue. As soon as I heard the record, I’m like what! I’ve been dreaming for a T-Pain collaboration. In fact, Nigeria has been dreaming for a T-Pain collaboration between me and him. It happened, it’s a dream come true. Shout out to T-Pain.

\https://music.empi.re/legendornolegend

AllHipHop: Your last album is called Legend Or No Legend. Can you describe that title?

Wande Coal: A lot of people say: “Wande, you’re a legend.” I’m trying to say regardless of the title, it’s not about what you are. It’s about the music. It’s about the love. It’s about the love for music. That’s what I bring to the table, not carried away. I just love music.

AllHipHop: What is Black Diamond?

Wande Coal: Black Diamond is a record label that I started in 2013 by myself. I own a record label with a whole bunch of guys. Me, my brothers, my managers, people that believe in my dream. Right now Black Diamond, we’ve signed two new artists. We hope to drop a lot of music coming out this year by October.

https://www.instagram.com/wandecoal/?hl=en

AllHipHop: What’re you most excited for performing at Tribeville?

Wande Coal: Hmm. Everybody knows me for energy. Everybody knows that I have a lot of hit records. Now, it’s time to play from old school and bring it back to new school. I’m going to be back to back killing it. It is what it is, go crazy.

AllHipHop: How do you prepare for a festival like that?

Wande Coal: First of all, rehearsals. I pray [laughs]. I put in hard work. I make sure that everything is on point. That’s what you do when you love what you do.

AllHipHop: What song are you most excited to perform live at Tribeville?

Wande Coal: A lot of songs.

AllHipHop: Is there a fan favorite?

Wande Coal: “Again,” “So Mi So,” “Gentility,” “Iskaba,” “You Bad,” “Bumper 2 Bumper.” A lot of songs.

AllHipHop: Anyone else you’re excited to see on the bill?

Wande Coal: Yeah definitely, a lot. Everybody. I want to see how it’s done. But most especially, I love Young Jonn. I’d like to catch him. Also I’d like to see Davido perform too.

AllHipHop: How was working with Wizkid?

Wande Coal: Yo, Wizkid is my blood. I always say it all the time. Working with Wizkid is like working with me, the same energy. We hard n*ggas, we like to work. We melodic, we do what we love. It’s hardcore. Music for us, we’re superheroes.

We want to kill it and show the world that yo, I’m about to save you [laughs]. That type. That’s how we are, built in our DNA. This is what we did, and what we do. It’s part of our struggle, we put back that energy into the music. That’s pretty much how we are.