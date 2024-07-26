SIGNS: Rick Ross’ Instagram Story Brings Attention To Alarming Cocaine Sharks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Find out the unconventional idea Rick Ross has for the culinary cultivation of cocaine sharks.

Rick Ross has inadvertently become a beacon of light to the marine biology community due to his recent social media posts in which he expressed his curiosity about fish and narcotics.

According to a bizarre twist report from BBC, marine biologists have discovered that sharks off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine. The unprecedented finding has sparked a flurry of speculation, including some colorful commentary from Rozay. The research, conducted by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, revealed that 13 Brazilian sharpnose sharks near Rio de Janeiro showed alarmingly high levels of cocaine in their muscles and livers, with concentrations up to 100 times higher than previously reported for other marine life. Ross took to his Instagram Story to address the issue in his usual larger-than-life style.

“I mean, I keep seeing stories of fish sharks testing positive for cocaine,” Ross declared. “First question, would you eat a fish that tests positive for cocaine? I would.”

The discovery raises questions about how the cocaine is making its way into the sharks. Experts suggest that the drug could be entering the water through illegal labs or the excrement of drug users. While some speculate that packs of cocaine lost or dumped by traffickers at sea could be another source, researchers believe this is less likely.

According to Sara Novais, a marine eco-toxicologist at the Marine and Environmental Sciences Centre of the Polytechnic University of Leiria, the findings are “very important and potentially worrying.”

Ross, however, had his own theories, which he laid out for his fans and followers to consider for themselves.

“How are the sharks testing positive for cocaine?” he questioned rhetorically. “My Bahamian n###as real talented. They could train them sharks to traffic that cocaine over here to Miami. Let’s go.”

However, his playful suggestion hinting at a far-fetched but amusing scenario where sharks are used as underwater drug mules didn’t stop there.

“The question I got for you, will you eat a cocaine-flavored fish taco?” he questioned an individual out of the frame of the camera. “Would you? You would? I’ll eat it. Okay. Bite. Okay. Okay.”

It was at this point in the conversation that Ross’s vision of a Miami Beach menu featuring cocaine-infused seafood was introduced.

“So the next time I walk up in Kiki on the river, I want to see the Perico filet,” he quipped “The Yayo Mahi Mahi.”

Sharks testing positive for cocaine is no laughing matter for researchers, though. The implications for marine life and ecosystems are still unknown. All female sharks in the study were pregnant, and the effects of cocaine exposure on their offspring remain a mystery. Previous research has shown that drugs can have similar effects on animals as they do on humans, suggesting potential behavioral changes in the sharks.

While the world waits for further research to shed light on this peculiar phenomenon, the story of these drug-infused sharks is already making waves and has captured the public’s imagination, thanks in no small part to Rick Ross’ comedic take on the situation.

Check out the video above.