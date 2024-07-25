Soulja Boy Vents About Fame While Speaking On Tasha K Lawsuit In Heated Livestream

Soulja Boy opened up about the humble beginnings of his career while venting his frustrations with the current lawsuit he’s initiated agaist podcaster Tasha K.

In a heated Instagram Live session, Soulja Boy vented his frustrations over the recent lawsuit he filed against controversial podcaster Tasha K.

In case you missed it, Big Draco promised to sue Tasha K and William The Baddest after the reality TV star claimed he was in an intimate relationship with the rapper during a recent episode of the Unwine With Tasha K podcast.

Known for his candid and often explosive personality, the “Pretty Boy Swag” rapper was surprisingly subdued while issuing his remarks on the situation. Despite his mellow manner, Soulja Boy didn’t hold back as he addressed the reasons behind his legal actions and the impact of false statements on his career. In his initial remarks, Soulja Boy explained how he was simply baffled by the incident overall.

“I’m pretty sure there are plenty of artists that she never put on,” Soulja Boy began. “But she didn’t say any of their names. She said Soulja Boy. Can somebody help me understand this? She could have said any artist she never listened to, but she chose Soulja Boy. What made her say that? What possessed her to say that? I’m so confused, bro.”

Soulja Boy’s frustration grew as he questioned Tasha K’s motives, suggesting that she was seeking attention and using his name for clout.

“She wants your attention,” he echoed from a fan’s comment. “Why? Why does she want my attention? ‘She knew I was going to react to get the podcast views up.’ Why can’t you go pay a PR company or something? Why do you have to clickbait me into responding to you?”

He continued, accusing Tasha K of spreading lies for financial gain while remarking on his reluctance to address the matter due to his reputation for allegedly taking thing to far when it comes to his personal disputes.

“What the f##k?” he exclaimed. “They said it is for clout. She just wants money and a reaction. That s##t is so lame. I will never understand s##t like that. And then when I woke up, I was like, man, I’m not finna respond to this s##t. Every time I go through some s, I always get in trouble. Anytime somebody says something about me, I respond, I get in trouble.”

The rapper’s live stream also touched on the broader struggles he faces as a public figure, capturing Soulja Boy venting about the price of fame and more.

“Do y’all not hear the stuff that these people be saying, bro?” he asked, exasperated. “I’m suing this girl, Tasha K. What possesses people to go on these public platforms and just lie? Look, bro, this is what I have to deal with being famous. The only reason I did this rap s##t, bro, was to make it out the hood.”

Reflecting on his journey, Soulja Boy shared his motivation for entering the music industry.

“My momma was f###ed up,” he said. “We stayed in the hood in Atlanta. I’m like, damn, my momma went to college. She was a real smart woman, a real hard worker, but we just ended up in poverty. I didn’t like that s##t. I started rapping, I started making money. With MySpace, I started making real money. The only reason I chose to rap was to make it from the hood.”

Soulja Boy recently made good on his promise to take legal action against Tasha K, filing a lawsuit seeking substantial damages in the sum of nearly $16 million. The rapper is suing for defamation, alleging that the podcaster made false and damaging statements about him on her platform. The lawsuit aims to hold Tasha K accountable for the harm her remarks have caused to Soulja Boy’s reputation and career.

Since bursting onto the scene at 16 with his hit single “Crank That (Soulja Boy),” Soulja Boy has enjoyed a successful career. His debut album Souljaboytellem.com was certified platinum, and he has since continued to release popular tracks such as “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” and “Gucci Bandanna” among others.

In addition to selling millions of albums worldwide and garnering numerous awards and nominations, Soulja Boy has aggressively pursued multiple entrepreneurial ventures including designing clothing and shoes and video games and in-real-life content streaming.

Check out the clip taken from Soulja Boy’s live above.