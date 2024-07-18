Soulja Boy Files $16M Defamation Lawsuit Against Tasha K Over Gay Affair Rumors 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy is suing Tasha K and reality TV star William The Baddest over gay affair claims made on the blogger’s podcast.

Soulja Boy is reportedly making good on his promise to sue Tasha K and William The Baddest after the reality TV star claimed he was in an intimate relationship with the rapper.

On Wednesday (July 17) TMZ reported Soulja Boy had filed a lawsuit in response to claims made on the “Unwine With Tasha K” podcast back in May.

During the episode, William the Baddest claims he met Soulja Boy as a fan, but they soon became lovers. He also shared explicit details about an alleged encounter, giving a very graphic description of Big Draco’s manhood.

The “Crank That” hitmaker vehemently denied the claims at the time, but clips of the interview went viral. The outlet reports Soulja Boy also sent Tasha K and William The Baddest a retraction letter.

Soulja Boy has now filed a lawsuit and is seeking more than $16 million in damages. He’s suing for defamation, sexual harassment, violation of right to privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims.

After clips of the episode went viral, Soulja Boy took to Instagram to deny the rumors. He described William The Baddest as a fan he once took a photo with and insisted there was no more to it.

“On my life, God strike me down. Send me to hell right now,” Soulja Boy declared. “On my soul, on everything I love, that dude is lying. I could die right now today; God strike me down. I put in on my life.”

He then hopped on the phone with his lawyer, planning a Tasha K lawsuit.

“We suing the f### out this n####. She gone have to pay me,” he said. While on the phone, Soulja’s lawyer added, “I’m doing the research and putting it all together right now. Cease and desist and getting sued, all of it.”