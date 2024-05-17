Soulja Boy Denies Sleeping With Male Reality TV Star, Threatens To Sue Tasha K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy said he’s suing Tasha K and William the Baddest after the reality TV star claimed they had a sexual encounter.

Soulja Boy is threatening to sue a man who claims he had sex with the rapper.

On Thursday (May 16), controversial blogger Tasha K posted an interview with reality TV star William the Baddest, who he was intimate with Soulja Boy after meeting him as a fan. He shared explicit details about the alleged encounter and gave a very graphic description of Big Draco’s manhood.

However, Soulja Boy vehemently denies the claims. After watching clips of the interview, Big Draco took to Instagram Live to deny the allegations. He insisted he doesn’t know William, describing him as a fan he once took a photo with.

“On my life, God strike me down. Send me to hell right now,” Soulja Boy declared. “On my soul, on everything I love, that dude is lying. I could die right now today; God strike me down. I put in on my life.”

Soulja Boy then announced his plans to sue Tasha K before calling his lawyer while livestreaming.

“We suing the f### out this n####. She gone have to pay me,” he said. While on the phone, Soulja’s lawyer added, “I’m doing the research and putting it all together right now. Cease and desist and getting sued, all of it.”

Soulja Boy said the allegations put him off taking photos with fans, fearing they might “make up a story” about him afterward.

The “Crank That” hitmaker made headlines recently after going off on Metro Boomin before turning to 21 Savage and Meek Mill when they called him out for his disrespectful comments about the producer’s late mother.

Although he apologized to Metro, Soulja Boy still has smoke for his fellow rappers and even joked that Meek Mill paid William The Baddest to invent a story about him.