Soulja Boy Explodes On 21 Savage & Meek Mill Despite Metro Boomin Apology 

Soulja Boy threatened to slap 21 Savage and mocked Meek Mill just hours after revealing he is seeking anger management.

Soulja Boy may have apologized to Metro Boomin, but he is not extending the same courtesy to 21 Savage or Meek Mill.

In an Instagram Live chat on Wednesday (May 15), Big Draco explained he regretted making distasteful comments about the producer’s late mother.

“That just goes to show you how angry I get,” he told his followers. “How mad I get when I see n##### hating on me. But that still ain’t no f###### excuse. I gotta be a good role model to my young n#####.”

He also admitted he was wrong, adding, “We gotta learn from this s###, we gotta grow.”

However, despite walking back his Metro Boomin shade, Soulja Boy isn’t making amends with 21 Savage or Meek Mill. Both rappers called him out over his disrespectful comments about Metro Boomin’s mother.

“21 you still a b####, f### you talking bout,” Soulja exclaimed. “21 you still a b#### ass n####! I just ain’t like what I said about Metro s###. But f### you 21 this ain’t have nothing to do with you… I ain’t say sorry ‘cause of you.”

After threatening to slap 21 Savage, Soulja Boy turned to Meek Mill. “Mind your muthafuckin business,” he warned before mocking Meek over the salacious Diddy rumors. “Why you on my muthafucking tweet?”

His comments came just hours after revealing he plans to seek professional help following his latest social media tirade.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet,” Soulja Boy wrote on Twitter (X). “Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”