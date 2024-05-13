21 Savage Fires Back At Soulja Boy: “Sit Yo Musty Ass Down Somewhere”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

21 Savage and Soulja Boy have become the latest rivals of beef season 2024. The two stars’ feud began after Soulja aimed at Metro Boomin for a decade-old tweet.

Metro Boomin and 21 Savage have been longtime colleagues, so Savage jumped into the fight to defend his musical partner. Soulja Boy took it to a personal level by mentioning Metro’s deceased mother on Mother’s Day.

“You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet,” Soulja Boy tweeted on Sunday (May 12). The “Crank That” hitmaker also wrote, “Dig that n#### mama up and throw her back in that b####.”

You sacrificed your own mom @MetroBoomin you a puppet — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 12, 2024

Dig that n#### mama up and throw her back in that b#### 😌🤞🏾 — Soulja Boy (Draco) (@souljaboy) May 13, 2024

21 Savage addressed Soulja Boy in a series of tweets on Monday morning (May 13). The American Dream album creator repeatedly referred to Soulja as a drug abuser.

“Crackhead ass n#### went to jail for having bullets [face with tears of joy emojis.] I ain’t even know they had a bullet charge,” Savage posted about Soulja Boy in a now-deleted tweet.

Additionally, Savage tweet-and-deleted, “Yall j ass n##### better find somebody to play with Airbnb living ass lil boy. Sit yo musty ass down somewhere. Don’t nobody buy ringtones no more.”

21 Savage also reacted to Soulja Boy disrespecting Metro Boomin’s late mother. The London-born, Atlanta-raised rap star tweeted, “Speaking on a n#### mama like s### a game, you gone s### on yourself when I see you boy.”