Soulja Boy Threatens Metro Boomin Over Old Tweet—Gets Into It With 21 Savage

The “Crank Dat” rapper also called out the London native for staying silent amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud.

Soulja Boy is evidently bothered by a years-old tweet from Metro Boomin and demanding it be deleted. The tweet, posted in 2012, read: “My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy. Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

The tone of the tweet didn’t sit well with Soulja Boy, who went off on the producer in an Instagram video. Referencing his chart-topping hit “Crank Dat,” he said in part, “That was 2007. I had a No. 1. The f### you talkin’ about, Metro Groomin? You was lit about going to the studio with Jeezy’s b#### ass. Stop playin’ with me. I had a No. 1 in 2007 when I was 17. You was still in elementary school, b#### ass boy. You was in middle school.

“The f### you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for? What the f### you hype about going to the studio with Jeezy for, Metro Groomin? F### is you talkin’ about? B#### ass, I was making beats for Gucci. I don’t give a f### about no Jeezy. I was in the studio with Guwop at 18.”

He then tells Metro Boomin, “Go delete that tweet… I don’t give a f### if it was three years old, I don’t give a f### if it was 20 years old.” He added in the caption, “He got 24 hours to delete that tweet,” to which 21 Savage replied, “Or what.”

21 Savage ran to Metro Boomin’s defense after Soulja boy demands that he (Metro) remove an old tweet. pic.twitter.com/CWabic43rF — Keeping Culture Alive (@Q4quise) May 12, 2024

That wasn’t the end of it, though. Upon seeing 21 Savage’s retort, Soulja Boy took to his Instagram Stories with a message that read: “Boy you a b#### you not from the A, you from the UK. I really will slap the s### out of you.” He proceeded to snap on him in another Instagram video, threatening to “beat the f###” out of him. He also berated 21 Savage for “talking crazy” to him as he flexed his street cred.

He also called out 21 Savage for staying silent amid the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, especially when Drake told Metro Boomin to “shut your ho ass up and make some drums” on the single “Push Ups.”

At this point, Soulja Boy is just doing a whole lot of talking, while 21 Savage has yet to reply to his latest rant. Stay tuned.