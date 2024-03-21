Soulja Boy Must Pay $10M Damages To Ex After Losing Assault Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A former girlfriend accused Soulja Boy of multiple instances of abuse, including one assault that resulted in a miscarriage.

Soulja Boy has reportedly been ordered to pay $10M in damages to a former partner who filed a lawsuit accusing the rapper of abusing her for years, including one beating so bad that she miscarried their baby.

In a 2021 lawsuit, a woman known only by the pseudonym Jane Doe recalled a particularly harrowing incident in 2015, per The Blast. She was living with the “Crank That” hitmaker, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, and was pregnant with his child.

She claimed they were having a “simple conversation” when Way “quickly became irate and violent.”

“During their conversation, (Way) began to punch (Doe) in the face and chest, until she could no longer stand on her feet,” she alleged. Doe then fell down, and Soulja Boy continued his attack, kicking her in the stomach.

“Soon thereafter, (Doe) suffered a miscarriage and was unable to carry her pregnancy into full term,” the filing stated.

Doe cited another incident in 2017, accusing Soulja Boy of attacking her for wanting to visit her grandmother. She claimed the beating only stopped when his security became involved and pulled the rapper off of her.

Jane Does Cites Numerous Assaults Against Soulja Boy

Jane Doe cites multiple instances of abuse against the rapper, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, including domestic violence, gender violence, negligence, assault, sexual battery, and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

She claimed they began an on-and-off relationship in 2007 but “restarted their relationship in a more serious capacity in 2014.” However, Jane Doe said things ended in mid 2019 when she could no longer withstand (Way’s) constant abuse.”

Her attorney, Neama Rahmani, told USA TODAY, “It took her years to escape the psychological and physical grasp of her abuser.”

According to The Blast, a judge ruled that Soulja Boy must pay Doe $10 million in damages – $5M in pain, suffering, and inconvenience, and $5M in emotional distress.

Rahmani also represents another Jane Doe who filed a lawsuit against Soulja Boy. A woman who worked as his personal assistant alleged that he sexually abused her, beat her and held her hostage. She accused him of multiple rapes and beatings.

Rahmani said Soulja Boy “traumatized and filled her with fear.”

Additionally, in 2023, Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers was awarded six figures in damages after suing him for assault.