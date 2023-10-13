Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Relentlessly Pursues Lawsuit Damages; Seeks His Royalties And More

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A California jury awarded six figures in damages to Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Myers, who sued the rapper for assault.

Soulja Boy’s ex-girlfriend sought more ways to collect the damages she’s owed from her lawsuit against him. According to Radar Online, Kayla Myers asked a court for permission to receive his payments from record labels and online platforms such as Twitch until he’s paid off his six-figure debt.

Myers targeted Soulja Boy’s music royalties from Universal Music Group, Interscope Records and Virgin Music. She also wanted access to the money he earns from marijuana company Grizzly Peak Farms.

A judge previously allowed Myers to seize Soulja Boy’s property to satisfy the judgment from her civil case against her ex-boyfriend. A California jury awarded her roughly $236,000 in damages and another $236,000 in punitive damages in April.

Myers sued Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Way, for abuse. She said the rapper assaulted her at a party held at his Malibu home in 2019.

Soulja Boy claimed he was unable to pay the punitive damages awarded to Myers based on his current finances. He wanted the punitive damages dismissed, but a judge denied the request. The rapper admitted he was paying $25,000 per month to live in a mansion, which the judge cited as proof of his ability to pay Myers.