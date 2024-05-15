Soulja Boy Seeks Therapy After Going Ballistic On Metro Boomin & 21 Savage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Soulja Boy repeatedly bashed Metro Boomin and the producer’s late mother over a social media post from 12 years ago.

Soulja Boy apologized for his disrespectful comments about Metro Boomin’s late mother on Wednesday (May 15). The opinionated rapper said he plans to attend therapy and anger management days after his social media tirade against Metro and 21 Savage.

“I apologize to @MetroBoomin for over reacting over an old tweet,” Big Draco wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “Condolences to his mom. I’m going to seek therapy and anger management. I’m done responding to hate, new or old.”

This past weekend, Soulja Boy was enraged by a Twitter post dating back to 2012. Metro snidely mentioned the “Crank That” creator in the 12-year-old post.

“My phone rings to come to the studio with Jeezy,” Metro wrote. “Yours rings to send Soulja Boy a pack of beats. Sit down.”

Soulja Boy discovered the post well over a decade later and demanded it be deleted. He threatened to slap Metro and the producer’s collaborator 21 Savage, who got involved in the beef on social media. Big Draco even proposed a celebrity boxing match.

The situation escalated when Soulja Boy started derisively talking about Metro’s mother, who was killed in 2022. The controversial hitmaker sent Metro a “Happy Mother’s Day” message and bizarrely claimed the producer sacrificed her in a series of distasteful remarks.

“Dig that n#### mama up and throw her back in that b####,” he wrote.

21 Savage defended Metro by issuing a stern warning.

“Speaking on a n#### mama like s### a game you gone s### on yourself when I see you boy,” 21 Savage wrote.

Soulja Boy showed no remorse at the time.

“F### u and his mama lil boy,” he wrote to 21 Savage. “Nah umma swing on u when I see you lame.”

Soulja Boy also trashed Meek Mill for weighing in on the war of words. The posts have since been deleted.