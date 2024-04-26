Kevin Hart Receives Mixed Results In Defamation Case Against Tasha K

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Kevin Hart sued Tasha K for defamation and extortion after she released a tell-all interview with his ex-assistant.

A California judge partially denied Tasha K’s motion to dismiss Kevin Hart’s lawsuit against her on Wednesday (April 24). Judge Holly Fujie allowed Hart to proceed with claims of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional interference with contractual relations. The judge dismissed Hart’s extortion claim.

Hart sued the controversial vlogger, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, and his former assistant Miesha Shakes in December 2023. Shakes claimed Hart paid a man $4 million to take DUI charges for him and faced “charges” for a 2017 sex tape scandal — along with many more unflattering allegations — in an interview with Tasha K.

According to Hart, Shakes violated her non-disclosure agreement. Hart accused Tasha K and Shakes of defamation and extortion following the interview’s release.

Tasha K attempted to get Hart’s claims dismissed based on California’s anti-SLAPP law, which is designed to protect free speech. The law aims to help defendants dismiss meritless lawsuits. But Judge Fujie ruled some of Hart’s claims had merit. The judge cited Shakes and Tasha’s comments regarding Hart’s sex tape as one potential example of defamation.

“Shakes and Kebe’s use of the word ‘charges,’ in context and based on the common usage of the word, could lead a reasonable observer to conclude that Hart faced criminal prosecution,” Fujie said, per Courthouse News Service. “Defendants do not dispute that Hart never faced criminal charges in connection with the Las Vegas incident.”

Hart’s ex-assistant did not participate in Tasha K’s anti-SLAPP motion. Tasha K’s efforts did help Shakes, who no longer faced extortion claims due to the judge’s ruling.

Earlier this year, a judge denied Hart’s request for a temporary restraining order in the defamation case. Hart wanted Shakes’ tell-all interview with Tasha K to be removed from the vlogger’s website. Judge Mitchell Beckloff said the request went “overboard.”