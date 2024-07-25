Travis Scott Could Be Working With Lamborghini After Besting Taylor Swift’s Ticket Sales In Italy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rumors began to swirl after Travis Scott reportedly popped up at a Lamborghini factory following his insane show in Milan.

Travis Scott and his Cactus Jack imprint could be joining forces with Lamborghini for a collaboration, according to multiple sources.

Rumors of the potential collab began swirling after Scott’s massive show in Milan, where at least 80,000 fans attended his Circus Maximus Tour. Additionally, video emerged of what appears to be a group of Lamborghini factory workers swarming the “Meltdown” rapper and snapping selfies with him inside of a what looks like a factory facility.

Scott also posted a photo of what can only be described as the section of an assembly line where door panels are assembled to his Instagram Story with the caption, “Momma I made it.”

While there are no details on what the collaboration could exactly entail, it seems like the timing is perfect considering Scott has also now reportedly sold more tickets in Italy than Taylor Swift. Multiple reports confirm he’s sold as many as 200,000 tickets to date, which makes him the first American rap artist to sell 200,000 tickets in a year across three shows in Italy.

Scott is currently in the midst of the 2024 Europe/UK leg of his record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour, which also blazed through 44 sold-out dates across North America in 2023 and early 2024. It also became the highest-grossing rap tour in the process. The tour has since gone on to gross nearly $27 million, with more than 270,000 attendees across the first 11 dates of the Europe/U.K. leg.

Travis Scott announced even more dates for his record-breaking Circus Maximus Tour following his insane show in Milan. Of the dates he announced, a special one-night-only show in New Jersey at MetLife stadium appears to be one of the final dates of the tour in the U.S.

Check out the post above for a closer look at what sparked the rumors of the Cactus Jack and Lamborghini collaboration.