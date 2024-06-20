Travis Scott Released On Bond After Arrest For “Disorderly Intoxication & Trespassing” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott is in hot water with the law after getting arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami.

The “FEIN” hitmaker was reportedly detained in the early hours of Thursday morning (June 19) after having too much to drink. He was disorderly intoxication and trespassing in Miami, according to multiple reports.

Cops arrested Travis Scott at the Miami Beach Marina at 12:44 A.M. He was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center around 4:30 A.M. Scott appeared worse for wear in his mugshot and looked bleary-eyed.

The Mirror reports Scott was released after paying a $650 bond, including $500 for the trespass charge and $150 for disorderly intoxication. Cops arrested Scott for causing a “disturbance” on a charter boat docked at the arena.

“He was drunk, causing a disturbance, and asked to leave multiple times,” Miami Beach Police Department officers said, per the outlet. Cops then hauled Scott off to jail when he refused to do so.

Travis Scott’s arrest comes just over a week before he’s due to hit the road in Europe for his Circus Maximus tour. The tour kicks off in The Netherlands on June 28.

Meanwhile, last month, Scott made headlines after brawling with Tyga and his crew at a Cannes Film Festival afterparty. The rapper and 808 Mafia’s Southside clashed with Tyga’s pal Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Edwards, who also happens to be Cher’s boyfriend, later spoke about the fight, describing it as a “healthy fade.”

Edwards said there’s “no hard feelings,” between them, adding, “It is what it is, it went how it went.”