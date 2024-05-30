Travis Scott Fight Was “Healthy Fade” According To Alexander “AE” Edwards 

Travis Scott went viral last week after getting into a fight with Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s friend Alexander “AE” Edwards and producer Southside in Cannes.
Footage surfaced online showing Scott and Southside fighting Edwards at an afterparty on May 24, with Scott reportedly the aggressor. However, according to Edwards, the brawl was no big deal, describing the fight as a “healthy fade.”
TMZ caught up with Edwards on Wednesday (May 29,) asking if he and Scott resolved their issues.
“It’s all good,” Edwards replied and joked about the fight. “He aint have to work that night,” he said of his bodyguard. “But shout out Southside, that’s my n####. I know he was just defending his boy and doing what he was supposed to be doing as his boy.”
Edwards said there’s “no hard feelings,” between them, adding, “It is what it is, it went how it went.”
He also insisted, “I don’t wann fight. I don’t initiate that s###,” and claimed he was defending himself. “I’m a protect myself and my people.” Edwards had no words for Scott following the fight, saying, “No message. They got the message.”
Describing the altercation as “just n##### being n#####, at the end of the day,” Edwards claimed, “It’s a healthy fade, that’s what it is.”
According to reports, the fight began after Travis Scott allegedly snatched the mic when party host Richie Akiva shouted out Tyga and Edwards at the event. Tyga is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, the mother of Travis Scott’s children.
“Travis was the aggressor,” a source told Page Six. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”