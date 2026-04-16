“Street Fighter” Trailer Unleashes 50 Cent As The Greedy Boxer Balrog

50 Cent trades the streets for the fighting ring as Balrog in Street Fighter’s official trailer, joining an all-star cast for October’s biggest action film.

50 Cent steps into the ring as Balrog in the live-action Street Fighter adaptation, and the official trailer just dropped to show what’s coming.

Paramount and Legendary rolled out the footage on April 16, with the full presentation hitting CinemaCon this morning before the film arrives on October 16, 2026.

The movie’s got an all-star cast that reads like a wrestling-and-entertainment mashup: Noah Centineo as Ken Masters, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Roman Reigns as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Jason Momoa as Blanka, and more.

50 Cent is taking on Balrog, the greedy American boxer who’s obsessed with booze, gambling, and women while serving as M. Bison’s personal bodyguard in the game’s universe.

The rapper’s already got serious acting credentials under his belt from Power and Power Book II: Ghost, so he’s bringing real experience to this role.

Director Kitao Sakurai crafted something that looks ambitious and fun, leaning into the arcade energy of the original game with ’80s callbacks and non-stop fighting action. According to Deadline, the trailer shows off the pic’s big swing at adapting the classic Capcom franchise.

The Street Fighter games have been a cultural force since 1987, selling over 55 million units worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing video game franchises ever made.

The story centers on a global fighting tournament organized by M. Bison and his evil organization Shadaloo, with diverse martial artists from around the world competing in intense one-on-one battles.

This film adaptation captures the tournament energy with a massive ensemble cast clearly having a blast, bringing these iconic characters to life.

50 Cent has been expanding his entertainment empire beyond music for years now, and his involvement in major film projects shows he’s serious about building a legacy in Hollywood.

The Street Fighter movie represents a different kind of challenge for him, as he steps into a character from one of gaming’s most beloved franchises. With a cast this stacked and a director who clearly understands the source material, this could be the video game adaptation that actually works.

The film is being shot for IMAX and represents a major investment from Paramount and Legendary in bringing this gaming universe to the big screen.

The October 16 release date gives fans six months to build anticipation for what could be one of the year’s most entertaining action films.