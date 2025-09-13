50 Cent Says Goodbye To Australia After Street Fighter Shoot

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

50 Cent wrapped filming for *Street Fighter* in Sydney where he plays Balrog and greeted fans before heading out after completing his scenes.

50 Cent ended his latest Hollywood gig with a warm sendoff from Australia as he wrapped filming for the upcoming Street Fighter reboot in Sydney over the weekend.

The Daily Mail caught footage of the Hip-Hop mogul was seen walking through the airport terminal Saturday looking laid-back and upbeat, surrounded by security while acknowledging fans on his way out.

50 had been in Australia shooting scenes for the live-action adaptation of Capcom’s legendary video game franchise, where he plays Balrog, a heavy-hitting ex-boxer known for his brute strength and signature punches.

The film is being produced by Legendary Entertainment and features a stacked cast including Jason Momoa, Noah Centineo, Orville Peck and Eric André. No official release date has been announced, but the project has been in development for several years.

50 Cent’s casting as Balrog continues his steady move into film and television.

He made his acting debut in 2005 with the semi-autobiographical Get Rich or Die Tryin’, and has since built a solid résumé both in front of and behind the camera. He serves as executive producer of the long-running Starz drama Power, which has spawned multiple spin-offs and helped cement his credibility in Hollywood.

While 50 Cent’s film career continues to grow, his roots in music remain strong.

His 2003 debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ sold millions worldwide and gave Hip-Hop one of its most enduring anthems with “In Da Club.”

Since then, he has moved into business ventures across beverages, tech and entertainment, including his studio in Shreveport, further expanding his brand.

50’s visit to Australia marks another international chapter in his career, with the Street Fighter reboot serving as his latest crossover into blockbuster territory.