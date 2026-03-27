“They Will Kill You” Director Kirill Sokolov Talks Fear & Filmmaking With Chuck Creekmur

Kirill Sokolov says his lifelong love of movies is what pushed him to bring the “They Will Kill You” to life.

Director Kirill Sokolov approaches filmmaking with the mentality of someone obsessed with the craft. For him, They Will Kill You was not just another project. It was a passion play rooted in his lifelong love of cinema and his desire to give audiences an emotional roller coaster they wouldn’t forget.

The film follows a woman searching for her missing sister who finds herself pulled into a dangerous cult, forcing her to confront fear, loyalty and survival. Mixing horror, action, dark humor and emotional storytelling, the movie delivers spectacle on the surface while exploring deeper themes underneath.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur spoke with Sokolov about his creative obsession, why Zazie Beetz was the engine behind the film’s intensity, and how fear can either divide people or bring them together depending on how they respond to adversity.

Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur: Amazing film. And the trailer doesn’t really give anything away.

Kirill Sokolov: I am so happy. You know, my pain was when we released the trailer. I tried not to read the comments, but I couldn’t help myself. I dived into this vortex and every second comment was like, “Oh, they showed the whole movie.” And I literally wanted to write, “No we didn’t. Just trust us, we didn’t.”

Chuck Creekmur: Where did the motivation come from? Was there some obsession that inspired you?

Kirill Sokolov: I just love making movies. I love the process. I watched movies my entire life. When I was a kid, I played movies in my imagination. It’s just such a blast when you have a chance to make a movie, so you do whatever it takes to make it.

I understand I’m a little bit of a lunatic, but this passion helps you get through a lot of problems and hiccups and get to the end. Yesterday when we screened it and I heard and felt the reaction of the audience, you understand when you manage to do something that gives the audience 90 minutes of those emotions… what can be better?

Chuck Creekmur: Right. It grabs you and never lets go. Talk about Zazie Beetz a little bit.

Kirill Sokolov: She’s a goddess. She really made this movie. She’s in basically every shot. She was there every day on set, almost no days off. There was so much action and it was physically challenging for her.

She rehearsed four months before the movie and came fully prepared. She trained with our stunt crews and every fight was rehearsed like a dance where she knew every movement. Then she ran in and did most of it herself. Running with real fire, fighting people, sparks flying around.

She was flying in an elevator shaft. I was shocked how far she was ready to go and never give up, giving everything she had for the film. That belief and trust was so inspirational. I’m so grateful she believed in it.

I really think she created a character that will stay with us. I hope to see people dressed like her at Comic Cons. I can see that happening.

Chuck Creekmur: Does fear bring us together or separate us?

Kirill Sokolov: That’s interesting. Probably depends on what kind of fear. Sometimes it can do both. Even in this story, it tells about two sisters who face the same evil but choose different paths. That shows how people react differently to problems in real life and where that can lead.

It’s hard to say which path is right and which leads to victory or the opposite. It depends on the person. It’s complicated.

Chuck Creekmur: Congratulations. I heard someone say finishing this movie was like finishing a marathon.

Kirill Sokolov: Thanks a lot. Thank you.