Michael Jackson‘s biopic is about to be in theaters, but the absence of Janet Jackson is stirring up just as much conversation as the film itself. The long-awaited biopic starring Jaafar Jackson has already generated early praise, yet behind the scenes, there are rumors.

Let’s get straight to it: Janet not being featured in a Michael Jackson film feels… odd. This isn’t some distant relative. Janet Jackson was right there during pivotal moments of Michael’s rise, both as a sibling and as an artist coming into her own. For many fans, her absence causes more questions. There are no simple answers.

Now here’s where it gets messy. Sources say long-standing friction between Randy Jackson and Jermaine Jackson is the issue. By the way, this isn’t your average sibling rivalry. The history reportedly involves a deeply personal situation tied to relationships and broken trust. Let’s get into it.

The story, as it’s been told, goes like this: Randy Jackson — Janet’s manager and, reportedly, the person who brought her into Trump’s orbit politically — and Jermaine Jackson are not on good terms. And the reason isn’t old musical beef or contractual disputes. According to the all-too-real rumor, Jermaine became involved with Randy’s ex-wife after their marriage ended. As you might imagine, that’s the kind of thing that doesn’t just create awkwardness at Thanksgiving. It reportedly created a full-on family divide.

Now enter the movie. Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, was cast as Michael — the central role in what could be the defining film of the year. Now, Jaafar’s mother…the one and only Alejandra Genevieve Oaziaza – the ex-wife of both Randy and Jermaine. For Randy, and by extension Janet, that reportedly made full cooperation a non-starter. The family rift, it’s said, made participation feel impossible from their side.

None of this has been confirmed by any of the parties involved. Janet has not spoken publicly about her absence from the project, and no one from the production has addressed it directly. But the pattern — the silence, the notable gap, the reported family dynamics — has people talking. Sources with AllHipHop SWEAR this is what happened.

What makes it particularly layered is the timing. This is a movie meant to celebrate Michael Jackson’s legacy at the highest level. And Janet, one of the few people on earth who truly shared his world, is absent from it entirely. Dang.

Jaafar is receiving genuine praise. By most accounts, the performance is remarkable — and the film itself seems poised to land. I cannot wait to see it.

But the drama, as it always seems to with the Jacksons, found a way in.

Rest in peace, Michael. The story never quite settles, does it?