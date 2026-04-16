50 Cent Posts IRS Class Meme Mocking Floyd Mayweather’s Financial Disaster

50 Cent posts an IRS class meme trolling Floyd Mayweather’s money troubles, reminding everyone he warned the boxer years ago.

50 Cent just took another vicious shot at Floyd Mayweather by making fun of the boxing champion’s alleged financial collapse.

The image shows a supposed IRS class on how the boxing legend went completely broke, and Fif’s caption is pure comedy wrapped in truth.

“Damn Champ popped and panicking, I told him let me read the contracts you can’t trust them. Al’s a f###### Harvard graduate they will knock the money off right in front of you fool. SMH now look!” he wrote in a since-deleted post, referencing the moment he tried to warn Mayweather about getting played in business deals.

The IRS just filed a $7.3 million tax lien against Mayweather for unpaid taxes from 2018 and 2023, and that’s just the latest domino to fall.

The man who earned $1.15 billion during his boxing career is now dealing with multiple financial crises in real time.

He’s got a $340 million lawsuit against Showtime for allegedly stealing his fight earnings, a $2.4 million judgment from a breach-of-contract case, and he’s still dealing with unpaid rent disputes across multiple properties.

In 2024, he borrowed $54 million at nearly nine percent interest, putting most of his assets up as collateral.

50 Cent’s been calling this out for years, and now the receipts are everywhere.

Back in 2014, he challenged Mayweather to read one page of a Harry Potter book, offering to donate $750,000 to charity if he could do it.

“This is a special A-S-L, E-L-S challenge for you, Floyd,” 50 said at the time. “If you can read one page out of a Harry Potter book, I’ll donate $750,000 to whatever charitable organization you want.”

More recently, when promoting his novel “The Accomplice,” 50 took another shot, writing “I even made sure the audiobook comes out at the same time so champ won’t feel left out.”

The man’s been consistent with his message: Mayweather’s got money problems that go way deeper than just taxes.

Mayweather’s been hit with massive tax liens before, including a $22.5 million lien for 2015 taxes and a $7.2 million lien for 2010 taxes.

He settled with the IRS in 2023 for $5.5 million in back taxes plus another $1.1 million in penalties, but the pattern never stopped.

Mayweather announced his comeback from retirement to fight Mike Tyson in the Congo and Manny Pacquiao at the Sphere in Las Vegas on Netflix in September, but even exhibition bouts might not be enough to cover what he owes.