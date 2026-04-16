Paramount Just Made “Call Of Duty” Movie Real — And This Creative Team Might Actually Pull It Off

The long-rumored Call of Duty movie is officially happening—and it’s got a powerhouse team behind it.

Take two minutes and read this.

Taylor Sheridan writing. Peter Berg directing. Call of Duty. Movie. Yeah, we’re paying attention.

OK so this one came out of CinemaCon and it’s kind of a big deal.

Paramount Pictures officially announced that a Call of Duty feature film is in development. And before you roll your eyes — because yes, we’ve been waiting on this forever and the video game adaptation graveyard is very real — hear out the creative team they’ve put together, because it’s actually interesting.

Taylor Sheridan is writing the script. Peter Berg is directing.

Let that sit for a second.

Sheridan is the guy behind Sicario (Classic!) and Yellowstone — stories soaked in moral ambiguity, loyalty under pressure and the psychological cost of operating in violent worlds. That’s not a guy who’s going to hand you a two-hour cutscene. If he’s involved, there’s going to be character work. There’s going to be tension that isn’t just bullets and explosions. That’s a real creative signal about what kind of film Paramount thinks this can be.

And then Berg. Lone Survivor. Black Hawk Down. The man has essentially made a career out of putting military intensity on screen in ways that feel uncomfortably real. He’s not a popcorn director playing dress-up in combat gear. He understands the weight of that world, and it shows in his work every time.

So on paper this pairing is legitimately exciting. Whether it translates is another conversation — but the instinct here is sound.

Now, the obvious question: which version of Call of Duty are we even getting? Because that franchise spans World War II, modern warfare, Cold War black ops, and literal space combat depending on which title you pick up. Paramount isn’t saying yet. It’s early. We’re essentially at the “it exists and here are the names attached” phase.

But that might be the right move. Let the creative team do the work before you start making promises.

What we can say is that Call of Duty has been Hollywood-adjacent for years without anyone actually cracking it at the studio level in a serious way. The IP (intellectual property) is massive — billions in revenue, one of the most recognized gaming brands on the planet, a fanbase that spans generations. The material has always been there. The right people just hadn’t showed up yet.

Sheridan and Berg might be those people. Or this could still go sideways by the time it reaches production. Hollywood has humbled bigger swings. I think it will happen. This is THE ultimate green light.

The mission is officially underway!

We’ll be watching.