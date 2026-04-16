Ice Spice Takes Wig Lawsuit Head-On With “Dramatic” Legal Response

Ice Spice is pushing back hard against a wig company trying to squeeze her for $20K plus damages over a contract dispute.

Ice Spice is pushing back hard against a wig company that’s trying to squeeze her for $20,000 and massive damages over a contract dispute.

The rapper filed court documents calling out Thee Bella Brand for being “overly dramatic” and attempting to put public pressure on her, according to TMZ, and she’s not backing down from the fight.

The legal mess started back in 2025 when Thee Bella Brand, owned by Gabrielle Alexis, sued Ice Spice over 25 custom-made wigs she allegedly agreed to purchase for around $20,000 but never paid for.

The company claims she also trashed them on social media, causing major reputational damage and costing them thousands after they temporarily lost a repeat celebrity customer.

They’re seeking over $400,000 in compensatory and punitive damages on top of the original debt.

In her response filing, Ice Spice calls out the company’s claims as overblown and says there’s zero evidence that she tried to interfere with their business through social media posts.

She’s arguing that this is nothing more than a straightforward breach-of-contract case over the wigs themselves, not some massive conspiracy to destroy their reputation.

The rapper’s legal team is essentially saying the company is trying to turn a simple payment dispute into something way bigger than it actually is.

The company’s attorney, Justin Mungai from ChaudhryLaw, came out swinging with a statement saying, “This is what entitlement looks like. Fame is not immunity from the law. Ice Spice will be held accountable.”

A deposition is scheduled for late April 2026, though the date could shift depending on scheduling conflicts.

Ice Spice’s legal team hasn’t publicly commented beyond the court filings, but the rapper’s response makes it clear she’s ready to fight this thing all the way.