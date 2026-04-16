Pusha T Ghostwriting Rumors Evokes Drake & Quentin Miller

Rumors swirl around Pusha T and Quentin Miller, but the truth may be far less scandalous than the Internet wants it to be.

Pusha T – one of the goats of rap – has ghostwriting rumors. What? And, the rumor is mixed with a familiar name. Yes, Quentin Miller has reentered the chat! None of this truly makes sense, but let’s try.

Here’s what’s floating around. There is a reference track tied to Pusha T, and then (they say) there is a reference track featuring Quentin Miller running through similar lyrics and cadence too. That immediately got the Owl Hypebeasts going.

We all know Q. Miller’s name being dragged into the Drake and Meek Mill beef. Anytime his name pops up, we get nervous.

But let’s slow this down before we turn this into a scandal. I do not think that is what we have here.

Yo wtf 😭😭😭😭😭



Pusha T clowned Drake for using Quentin Miller references… but allegedly he had Quentin Miller laying reference tracks for his own s### back in 2016?



Does Pusha T have ghostwriters? pic.twitter.com/MHrJXTch4x — Rayo (@Rayo84883994321) April 10, 2026

From what’s being pieced together, the track in question appears to be older material. The prevailing explanation is far less explosive than the rumor suggests. The verses, the core bars, the part that defines Pusha T’s reputation as a surgical lyricist, seem to be his. What I am hearing centers more on the hook, which may have been a collaborative effort involving Miller. And if that’s the case, we’re not exactly breaking new ground. Hooks are not Push’s thing! You think Jay-Z wrote every hook? Come on, man!

Is this strategic noise? Allies of Drake might be seeding doubt. That’s a spicy take, especially given the long-standing tension between Drake and Pusha T. But let’s be real, I think it is silly. Pusha has a near-30 year career.

Meanwhile, Pusha T and Clipse are still riding high off their last album.

So what are we really looking at? I am thinking a lot of BS. Smoke a real fire. Stay tuned though.