Colman Domingo Receives Emotional Homecoming Honor At Temple University

Introducing Dr. Colman Domingo.

Actor Colman Domingo returned to his hometown roots Wednesday as the Oscar nominated actor stood before thousands of graduates at Temple University and received an honorary degree decades after leaving school to chase a career in acting.

Inside the Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, Domingo delivered the commencement address for Temple’s Class of 2026, offering graduates a mix of motivation, humor and hard-earned perspective from someone who once sat in their shoes before taking a leap into the unknown.

“You did it, you put in the work, you put in the effort, you woke up, you showed up, you showed out,” Domingo told graduates during the universitywide ceremony.

The moment carried extra meaning for the Philadelphia native, who attended Temple in the late 1980s before leaving early to pursue acting full time. On Wednesday, the university formally welcomed him back with an honorary degree, effectively cementing him as “Temple Made.”

For Temple students, the appearance brought a Hollywood heavyweight back home at the peak of his career. Domingo has earned two Academy Award nominations for Best Actor and picked up an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his work on the HBO series Euphoria. In 2024, Time Magazine also named him among the 100 most influential people in the world.

The celebration marked a full circle moment for Domingo, whose rise from West Philadelphia to global acclaim has become one of the entertainment industry’s most admired success stories. While commencement speeches often drift into cliché territory, Domingo’s remarks focused on discipline, persistence and showing up even when success feels distant.

Temple officials said more than 8,100 students earned degrees during the 2025-2026 academic year. Those graduates now join a network of more than 380,000 living Temple alumni around the world.

As cheers echoed throughout the arena, Domingo’s journey seemed to mirror the same uncertainty many graduates now face. Years ago, he left Temple without knowing where the road would lead. On Wednesday, he walked back in celebrated as one of the most respected actors in Hollywood, carrying both an honorary doctorate and the kind of hometown pride that cannot be manufactured.