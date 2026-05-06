“Pork Chop Sammich” Rapper Jayy Wick Charged With Attempted First-Degree Murder

Jayy Wick faces attempted first-degree murder charges after authorities say he shot an 18-year-old man at a Florida beach during 229 Takeover Weekend.

JaYy Wick faces attempted first-degree murder charges after authorities say he opened fire on an 18-year-old man at a Panama City Beach location during the early morning hours of April 25.

The rising Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Donald Anderson, allegedly fled the scene and performed at a local nightclub the same evening before law enforcement caught up with him days later.

The incident unfolded around 11 P.M. at Beach Access 83 in Panama City Beach, where the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

Eyewitnesses identified JaYy Wick as the shooter, and according to Fox 5 Atlanta, he was in the area for “229 Takeover Weekend.”

After the shooting, JaYy Wick allegedly made his way to Vibez Night Club in Panama City, where he performed on stage while the victim remained hospitalized with critical injuries.

A security guard connected to JaYy Wick’s team heard the gunfire and immediately assisted the victim by moving him from the beach area closer to the pavement, potentially aiding emergency responders.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation, gathering witness statements and evidence that would eventually lead to Anderson’s arrest.

JaYy Wick has built a following as a rising Hip-Hop artist with viral success. His breakout single “Pork Chop Sammich” accumulated over 7.8 million plays on YouTube Music, while tracks like “ALL FLATS” and “FKN Hate You” also gained significant traction.

Born in Port St. Lucie, Florida and raised across Georgia before settling in Atlanta, JaYy Wick built his career through social media, amassing 512,000 followers on Instagram at@jayy_wick229 .

Detectives traveled to metro Atlanta on May 4 to conduct surveillance and interviews.

On May 5, law enforcement arrested Wick without incident, with assistance from the United States Marshals Service, the Atlanta Police Department, Clayton County Police, and Panama City Beach Police.

A firearm was recovered during the arrest. He is expected to be extradited to Florida.

Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford issued a statement emphasizing the department’s commitment to accountability: “We will not tolerate this kind of violent behavior in Bay County. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you are. If you come to Bay County to commit these crimes, we will find you and hold you accountable.”

JaYy Wick’s arrest marks a significant turn in what had been a promising music career trajectory, with the artist now facing serious federal charges that could result in decades of incarceration.

If convicted of attempted first-degree murder, he faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years in prison with the possibility of life imprisonment.