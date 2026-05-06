Marco Rubio Drops Cypress Hill And Ice Cube Bars At White House Briefing

Marco Rubio drops Cypress Hill and Ice Cube bars while warning Iran during a chaotic White House briefing.

Marco Rubio brought the heat to the White House briefing room on Tuesday, dropping Hip-Hop bars while filling in for press secretary Karoline Leavitt.

The Secretary of State and Trump’s national security adviser channeled Cypress Hill when he described Iran’s leadership as “insane in the brain,” then pivoted to Ice Cube territory with a warning that Tehran should “check themselves before they wreck themselves.”

This wasn’t some random flex either. Rubio’s been running this playbook for years, weaving rap lyrics into serious political moments.

Earlier this year alone, he’d already quoted Wiz Khalifa’s “Work Hard Play Hard,” referenced Jay-Z’s “A Week Ago,” referenced Public Enemy, and dropped Biggie Smalls bars into his remarks.

Things got crazier when a video of him DJing at a family wedding in Florida over the weekend went viral.

Next up, Rubio’s team is planning a European tour next month that includes a meeting with Pope Leo in Vatican City.