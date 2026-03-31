Tony Sunshine Reflects On Big Pun’s Genius, Fat Joe Friendship & His Survival Guide

Tony Sunshine reflects on Big Pun’s genius, his loyalty to Fat Joe, and why survival and positivity matter more than industry drama.

Few artists represent the emotional backbone of early-2000s New York Hip-Hop quite like Tony Sunshine. Best known as the melodic voice behind Terror Squad classics and his work alongside Fat Joe and the late, great Big Pun, Tony helped define an era when street lyricism met hearty, addictive hooks. His vocals helped bridge the gap between hardcore rap and radio appeal at a time when crews like Terror Squad, Ruff Ryders and Dipset were reshaping the culture in New York.

Tony’s story is also one of cultural duality. Raised between Latino musical traditions and the realities of the projects, his background reflects the melting pot that defined New York Hip-Hop’s golden and commercial eras. His early exposure to salsa and bolero, followed by R&B and rap influences, helped shape a sound rooted in authenticity rather than trends.

Today, as Hip-Hop evolves, veterans like Tony Sunshine offer perspective that younger artists rarely get to hear. In this conversation with AllHipHop’s Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur, he opens up about working with Big Pun, his continued brotherhood with Fat Joe, why he avoids industry drama, and his concerns about social media, originality and artist development.

For the full, unedited commentary, watch the video.

AllHipHop: Your new record “Pumped It Up” feels different. Were you trying to reinvent yourself?

Tony Sunshine: If you a Tony Sunshine fan, those who know, know that’s not the new Tony Sunshine. That is Tony Sunshine. I’ve never switched up my style or compromised my music for nobody. I’ve been the same artist the entire time. I’ve been rapping and singing the entire time. I’ve been a street dude, a hood dude. That’s just me.

I grew up in the projects my entire life. I come from poverty. I come from the bottom of the barrel. I’m straight minority. I’m from the PJs.

AllHipHop: Right, Right…

Tony Sunshine: But when I moved to the South (Miami) later, that was a culture shock. I noticed everybody stayed in their own groups. Latinos with Latinos, Haitians with Haitians, Black people with Black people. I had to learn that the hard way.

AllHipHop: Do you see this new single as a pop crossover opportunity?

Tony Sunshine: I just felt a lot of energy in the studio. When I heard Pump’s verse I felt good energy. I was just having fun. Sometimes you just gotta let the world decide. It’s in God’s hands. Whatever it does, I’m proud of the work.

AllHipHop: What else are you working on right now?

Tony Sunshine: I got a whole R&B mixtape I’m about to drop. I got a whole Spanish album. I dropped two Spanish singles before and they did very well. My career actually started singing Spanish music like salsa and bolero.

When I moved to the projects around 12 or 13, that’s when I discovered R&B. I already knew Patti LaBelle, Stevie Wonder and Ray Charles because my mother kept me cultured. But then I found Mary J. Blige and Jodeci and fell in love with Hip-Hop and R&B. Then I met Joe because we from the same projects.

AllHipHop: What’s your relationship with Fat Joe today?

Tony Sunshine: That’s my brother. I’m proud of his success. He’s a true legend. He’s done a remarkable metamorphosis over the years.

We different individuals now, but we just happy to still be alive and still building. Joe stays busy. We always traveling. Europe, Dubai, everywhere. He stays consistent getting to the bag.

AllHipHop: You worked closely with Big Pun. What was he like as a person?

Tony Sunshine: He was a remarkable human being. He had a great mind. He was a genius. Very charismatic.

Even when we were kids in the hood, before I even knew he rapped, I looked up to him. He had an aura. I already envisioned something great for him. So when I found out he was one of the best rappers in the world, it wasn’t surprising.

It was a blessing. I’m appreciative of what he taught me, the places he took me and the money he allowed me to make with him. I salute him always.

AllHipHop: Where do you stand with the Terror Squad members today, especially with past tensions?

Tony Sunshine: I’m out the way but in the mix. I stay away from negativity. I know what negativity brings and I’m quick to absorb it because I’m a product of my environment.

So I stay out the way. I’m the first one to go home nowadays. I don’t even come outside like that anymore. Not out of fear. I just understand I already did that.

I’m not trying to compete in the club about who popping the most bottles or who got the most women. I’m Gucci. I do my shows, hit the studio, get to the bag and go home.

AllHipHop: Who are your top five rappers?

Tony Sunshine: Nas. Styles P. Common. Andre 3000. And of course Big Pun. Pun is the greatest to me.

AllHipHop: What about your R&B influences?

Tony Sunshine: Stevie Wonder is number one. Then Lionel Richie. Joe Thomas. R. Kelly, separate the man from the music. And Kenny Rogers.

AllHipHop: Kenny Rogers surprises me. Why him?

Tony Sunshine: He had soul. His performance of “Lady” live, the pain in his voice, he convinced me he meant every word. I watched a lot of his live shows because he didn’t miss.

AllHipHop: What do you think is missing from today’s music?

Tony Sunshine: Back in the 80s and early 90s we had so many superstars and nobody sounded the same. Today everybody sounds like somebody else. Sometimes I can’t even tell who is singing without Googling it.

AllHipHop: Do you think artists get enough time to develop anymore?

Tony Sunshine: No. They don’t give people time to develop. You gotta come out doing platinum numbers immediately. You gotta look like a superstar already.

In Hip-Hop it’s like you gotta get shot or go to jail sometimes before people pay attention. That’s the crazy part. And even that don’t guarantee success now.

AllHipHop: Is safety a concern for artists today?

Tony Sunshine: Going outside and making it back home in one piece is not guaranteed. Especially for artists wearing jewelry. Everybody’s life is important, but artists can be targets.

AllHipHop: What are your thoughts on social media?

Tony Sunshine: Social media is a gift and a curse. The negativity people gravitate toward is crazy. Kids can’t even make mistakes anymore because everything is recorded.

You might want to be president one day but something from your past goes viral and now you fighting rumors. People even record themselves committing crimes just to prove something. It’s a cycle.

AllHipHop: Final thoughts?

Tony Sunshine: I’m always working. R&B mixtape coming. Spanish album coming. Promo tour coming. Tonight I got a single release party in Miami and then I’m back in the studio.

I’m a product of my environment. Sometimes I talk a certain way but mentally and spiritually I’m focused. Positivity is everything.