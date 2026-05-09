Sada Baby’s Legal Gamble Begins With Plea Reversal After Drug Bust

Sada Baby withdraws his drug possession plea after getting rejected from Macomb County’s drug court program, forcing him to trial instead.

Sada Baby just flipped his entire legal strategy in Macomb County after getting rejected from the drug court program that could’ve changed his fate over drug charges.

The Detroit rapper withdrew his no-contest plea on the day he was supposed to be sentenced, meaning he’s heading to trial instead of accepting a conviction.

That’s a massive shift in how this case is playing out. Here’s what happened.

Sada Baby had already pleaded no contest to possessing less than 25 grams of a controlled substance back in March, and everything seemed locked in for sentencing.

But when the judge denied him entry into Macomb County’s drug court program, a structured initiative designed to help people convicted of drug offenses avoid prison time, he made the call to pull the plea completely.

Now he’s fighting the charge in court rather than accepting the conviction and hoping for leniency.

The whole situation started in January 2025, when Sterling Heights police pulled him over for a window-tint violation.

During that traffic stop, officers allegedly found Oxycodone Hydrochloride pills that he didn’t have a prescription for, and that’s what led to the drug possession charge.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, the rapper had been hoping the drug court program would give him a path forward without a felony conviction on his record.

Drug court programs are typically reserved for people who show a genuine commitment to recovery and have limited criminal histories, so getting denied is a serious setback.

By withdrawing his plea, Sada Baby is betting that he can fight the charge in trial rather than accept the conviction that would’ve come with drug court rejection.

It’s a risky move because he’s now facing the full weight of the prosecution’s case rather than the structured alternative.

A pretrial conference on June 11 will determine the next steps in what has now become full trial preparation.