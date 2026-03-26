Sada Baby Pleads No Contest In Michigan Drug Case, Seeks Drug Court Resolution

Detroit rapper Sada Baby pleaded no contest in a Michigan drug case and could see the charge reduced if he successfully completes drug court.

Sada Baby faced a felony drug charge in Macomb County Michigan after a 2025 traffic stop as the Detroit rapper now seeks a path through drug court that could reduce the offense.

The rapper, born Casada Sorrell, recently entered a no contest plea to possession of less than 25 grams following a January 2025 arrest in Sterling Heights. According to reports, law enforcement pulled him over on an outstanding warrant and allegedly observed suspected contraband inside his vehicle during the stop.

Now, the “Whole Lotta Choppas” rapper is attempting to move forward through Macomb County’s drug court program. If he successfully completes the requirements, the felony charge could be reduced to attempted possession, potentially lessening the long term legal impact.

The legal development marks another chapter in a case that Sada Baby has publicly addressed. During a previous appearance on Politely Raw with Pacman Jones, he pushed back on the allegations, maintaining the substances in question were prescribed medication.

His next major legal milestone is scheduled for May 5, when sentencing is expected to take place.

While the courtroom proceedings continue, Sada Baby remains best known for his energetic presence in Hip-Hop and a string of records that helped build his national profile. The Detroit native first gained traction with regional momentum before breaking through with songs like “Aktivated,” which showcased his animated delivery and distinctive style.

He later expanded his reach through collaborations including “Pressin” with the late King Von. However, his biggest commercial moment came with “Whole Lotta Choppas,” a viral hit that gained even more attention after Nicki Minaj joined the official remix, helping introduce him to a wider audience.

Whether the program ultimately changes the legal outcome will depend on his completion of its terms, but for now, the Detroit rapper appears focused on resolving the matter through the court approved process rather than prolonged litigation.

The situation remains a developing legal matter.