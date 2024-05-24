Travis Scott Brawls With Tyga’s Crew – Including Cher’s Boyfriend

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Scott and 808 Mafia’s Southside clashed with Tyga’s pal Alexander “AE” Edwards at Cannes Film Festival afterparty.

Travis Scott was involved in an altercation with Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s friend Alexander “AE” Edwards in France on Friday (May 24). Footage showed Scott and producer Southside fighting Edwards at Richie Akiva’s Cannes Film Festival afterparty.

According to Page Six and TMZ, Scott was upset after Akiva shouted out Tyga and Edwards at the event. Tyga is the ex-boyfriend of Kylie Jenner, the mother of Travis Scott’s children. Scott allegedly snatched the mic from Akiva, leading to a confrontation with Edwards.

“Travis was the aggressor,” a source told Page Six. “He and his team were being neurotic, erratic and crazy. He was there looking for a fight with anyone to be honest.”

Scott allegedly threatened Tyga’s security and returned with Southside, leading to the chaos seen on video. Edwards and Southside started brawling as Scott attempted to intervene. Edwards and Scott got tied up and stumbled across the stage in the scuffle.

A witness claimed Edwards “and Tyga’s assistant began to beat up Travis,” per Page Six. Security was eventually able to restore some order. Tyga reportedly avoided the brawl by staying off to the side of the DJ booth.

Tyga, Edwards and their entourage stayed at the party. Scott and Southside left the event. No one was seriously injured in the clash.