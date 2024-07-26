Rick Ross Trolls 50 Cent Over Travis Scott & Cuban Link Dating Rumor

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Rick Ross unexpectedly offered 50 Cent a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to do business amid the trolling.

Rick Ross mocked his longtime foe 50 Cent over rumors of Travis Scott dating the G-Unit rapper’s ex-girlfriend Cuban Link on Friday (July 26). Ross reposted a clip of 50 Cent’s ex getting into a car with Scott on Instagram Stories.

“Many men, many many many many men – @50cent,” Ross captioned the video.

Rozay antagonized 50 Cent by playing “Many Men” and “In Da Club” in separate Instagram Stories posts. Ross also made an outfit adjustment and made sure to tag 50 Cent.

“We wearing Travis Scotts all week,” Ross declared. “I’m going to Club LIV in them Travis Scotts.”

The trolling continued as Ross attempted to bait 50 Cent into responding.

“@50cent how much u charge to perform at 2025 @rickroscarshow?” Rozay wrote in one post.

A fan asked Ross if he would do business with 50 Cent amid the social media antics. Rozay surprisingly claimed he would work with 50 Cent despite their longstanding issues.

“I would,” Ross said. “50 Cent, I see you raising money for your film ideas. You asked a close friend of mine. I saw the renderings, the drawings of whatchu believe your studio could be like in Shreveport. I’ma give you a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to come sit down at the table and present your ideas. I won’t make you any promises. Men of business don’t discuss the past. It’s new money. I’ll consider it. You know where I’m at financially. I could change your life.”

50 Cent launched G-Unit Studios in Shreveport in April. The outspoken rapper vowed to boost economic development in the city.

The G-Unit boss quickly started implementing his plans by organizing the Humor & Harmony festival in Shreveport. The star-studded event will take place on August 8-11. Moneybagg Yo, Muni Long, 2 Chainz, DaBaby, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and comedian Katt Williams are just a few of the notable names appearing at the festival.