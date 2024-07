Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg brought his signature style to Saint-Denis, Paris, as he carried the Olympic torch ahead of the opening ceremony.

Snoop Dogg danced his way through the streets of Saint-Denis in Paris, carrying the Olympic torch ahead of Friday’s (July 26) opening ceremony, infusing the moment with his signature flair.

The West Coast rap legend took on the role of one of the final torchbearers, navigating the suburban lanes and passing the Stade de France. Clad in white athletic wear and gold sneakers, Snoop Dogg entertained onlookers by grooving and mingling with fans during his segment of the relay.

Snoop Dogg shared a snapshot on Instagram, where he proudly displayed the torch outside the stadium, captioning the image, “Did somethin today #FollowTheDogg (sic).” His participation symbolized a bridge to Los Angeles, host of the Summer Games in 2028, emphasizing his commitment to his home city’s future Olympic aspirations.

In another post shared by the Paris 2024 Instagram page, Snoop Dogg is backed by his 1999 collaboration with Dr. Dre “The Next Episode.” With the torch in hand, Snoop Dogg is all smiles as he waves to the crowd and dances down the street. The caption reads: “Snoooooop. The Torch is in safe hands.”

Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav, who’s in Paris supporting the U.S. Women’s Water Polo team, called it an “historic day for Hip-Hop.”

Of course, the weed jokes were peppered throughout the comment sections, with some wondering if he lit a blunt with the torch behind the scenes or calling the torch the “biggest joint” in history.

Joining Snoop Dogg in the relay was French rapper MC Solaar, actress Laetitia Casta and retired Ukrainian pole vaulter Sergey Bubka. The diversity of torchbearers highlighted the global and unifying spirit of the Games.

In addition to his role in the relay, Snoop Dogg will provide coverage for NBC as a special Olympics correspondent, offering his perspectives from Paris as the 2024 Games unfold. His presence adds a layer of cultural resonance to the event, which officially begins with the opening ceremony where over 10,000 athletes will be celebrated on boats along the River Seine.

The launch of the 2024 Paris Olympics promises to be a spectacular affair, rumored to feature a duet by Lady Gaga and Celine Dion performing Édith Piaf’s “La Vie en Rose.” This ceremonial kickoff will set the stage for a historic gathering of athletes vying for glory.

As the Olympic flame continues its journey, the excitement builds, reminding us of the power of sport to unite and inspire across continents. In the hands of cultural titans like Snoop Dogg, the torch’s light shines a bit brighter, reflecting not just tradition but the vibrant energy of contemporary culture.