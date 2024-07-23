Snoop Dogg Expands His Role At 2024 Paris Olympics—& It’s A Big One

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg is carrying the Olympic torch in addition to his special correspondent gig at the 2024 Summer Games in Paris.

Snoop Dogg added torchbearer to his list of duties for the 2024 Olympics in Paris on Tuesday (July 23). Mathieu Hanotin, the mayor of Saint-Denis, announced the legendary rapper will carry the Olympic torch in the final stretch of its journey across France.

“U gots to do it!!” Snoop Dogg wrote on Instagram. “Will u be watchin??”

Snoop Dogg’s torchbearer role is just the beginning of his work in Paris. NBCUniversal hired him as a special correspondent for NBC and Peacock’s Olympic coverage.

“I grew up watching the Olympics and am thrilled to see the incredible athletes bring their A-game to Paris,” he said. “It’s a celebration of skill, dedication, and the pursuit of greatness. We’re going to have some amazing competitions and, of course, I will be bringing that Snoop style to the mix. It’s going to be the most epic Olympics ever, so stay tuned, and keep it locked. Let’s elevate, celebrate, and make these games unforgettable, smoke the competition and may the best shine like gold.”

NBCUniversal recruited Snoop Dogg for the 2024 Olympics based on his well-received commentary from the Tokyo Olympics. The Doggfather famously commentated on the dressage competition for the streaming service Peacock.

Snoop Dogg will contribute regular reports to NBC’s Primetime in Paris show throughout the 2024 Olympics. Coverage begins on Friday (July 26).

“We don’t know what the heck is going to happen every day, but we know he will add his unique perspective to our re-imagined Olympic primetime show,” NBC’s executive producer and president of Olympics production Molly Solomon said.

Snoop Dogg prepared for his correspondent job at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in Oregon. Fans got a preview of what to expect during the Olympics when he commentated on the steeplechase race.

Check out his commentary skills below.