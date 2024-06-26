Snoop Dogg’s Weed Habit Won’t Keep Him From 2024 Olympics

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Snoop Dogg, arguably the most famous pot smoker, is traveling to Paris to cover the 2024 Olympics for NBC. Weed is banned in France.

Snoop Dogg isn’t worried about France’s weed ban as he prepares for the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The marijuana-loving rapper insists he’ll be fine while covering the games for NBC.

“Trust me, I’m a very legal guy,” Snoop said when a TIME interviewer mentioned cannabis is illegal in France.

NBC recruited Snoop for the network’s primetime coverage of the 2024 Olympics. The Hip-Hop legend claims he’s willing to take drug tests like the Olympians during his stint in France.

“I plan on going out there and doing NBC Olympic work,” he said. “Being clean as a book, clean as the athletes. They can test me if they want to. I’m going to be out there doing what I’m supposed to be doing to make sure I bring home the gold. Which is me.”

Snoop Dogg had to check out his speed at Hayward Field during #TrackFieldTrials24! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/WhvaNIaxKo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) June 23, 2024

Snoop was asked if he considered cannabis to be a performance-enhancing drug since Olympians are banned from using it. He scoffed at the notion, pointing to weed’s impact on his 200-meter run at the 2024 Olympic Trials.

“I just ran a 34.44 in the 200 meters and I was smoking all night,” he said. “So that s### ain’t got nothing to do with helping my time at all. It f##### my time up, if anything. Unless they got some super s### to get you faster. Let me know where it is and I’ll be the first to try.”

Snoop will cover a variety of sports during the 2024 Olympics, but he has a keen interest in basketball. The Doggfather told TIME he “wants to roll with” the U.S. men’s basketball team and praised Canadian star Shai-Gilgeous Alexander.

“I think he’s the Snoop Dogg of basketball,” Snoop said regarding SGA. “I love the way he plays, his style. The way he stays focused and gets better every time he gets out on the court. I love his game. I respect it.”

The 2024 Olympics begin in July. Snoop will be a special correspondent for NBC’s Primetime in Paris.