Young Thug Vibing To His Music In Court Amid Future & Gunna’s Brewing Beef Is Pretty Amazing

That “Halftime” record is still a bop, so I don’t blame Young Thug for vibing.

Even as the second anniversary of Young Thug’s arrest looms, the incarcerated Atlanta rapper somehow remains in high spirits—and his latest court hearing is proof of that.

During testimony on May 7, just days after jurors heard 911 calls and saw footage from the scene of Lil Wayne’s 2015 tour bus shooting, the courtroom watched the video for Young Thug’s#### “Halftime.”

Thug and his lawyer Brian Steel watched the playback during the testimony, and apparently, the YSL head honcho couldn’t help but catch a vibe. Though their communication was nonverbal, you can clearly see Thug give Steel a tap on the shoulder and aside-eye smirk that’s obviously him nudging, without actually saying “Yo, peep how I nailed this flow right here.”

The pair couldn’t contain their smiles as Young Thug raps, “I done figured this s### out, if you think you gon’ bite on my swag, it’s a virus (Oh)/I don the swag and I pull up on b###### dressed in all white like Miley Cyrus (Yeah)/No, I’m not gay, I f### b###### on b######, I whip out, she suck on my private (Suck it).”

Since Young Thug’s May 2022 arrest, a great deal has changed between his frequent collaborators, especially within his inner circle. Since Gunna accepted an Alford plea and was released in December 2022, multiple rappers have publicly dissed him, including Future, who’s now releasing a mixtape the same day Gunna is relasing his new album.

Last month, Gunna announced his One of Wun album. Days before the album’s release, Future subliminally dissed Gunna on Twitter (X). Future crashed his fellow Atlanta artist’s spotlight with plans to drop a mixtape on the same day as One of Wun.

“F### yo album S### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” Future wrote. “MAY TENTH. MIXTAPE PLUTO.”

Gunna responded, “Turn this s### bac up Notch……! F## What These boys talkin bout.”

Despite the chaos going on around him, it’s good to see that Thug can still find a way to catch a wave to the bops he provided to the masses prior to his incarceration.

