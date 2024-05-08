Future & Gunna’s Beef Is Brewing

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Future disrupted Gunna’s rollout by announcing a new mixtape dropping on the same day as Gunna’s “One of Wun” album.

A new rap beef emerged amid Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s highly publicized feud. Future and Gunna appeared ready for battle as the two will compete with new projects dropping on Friday (May 10).

Last month, Gunna announced his One of Wun album. Days before the album’s release, Future subliminally dissed Gunna on X (formerly known as Twitter). Future crashed his fellow Atlanta artist’s spotlight with plans to drop a mixtape on the same day as One of Wun.

“F### yo album S### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” Future wrote. “MAY TENTH. MIXTAPE PLUTO.”

Gunna responded, “Turn this s### bac up Notch……! F## What These boys talkin bout.”

It was unclear why Future targeted Gunna, but the Freebandz boss played a key role in the sprawling beef dominating Hip-Hop over the past few months. Future and Metro Boomin’s album We Don’t Trust You ignited the rap war against Drake. The project featured the hit single “Like That,” which famously included Kendrick’s opening salvo in his battle against Drake.

Future also dissed Drake on the album, but the lyrics weren’t as blatant as Kendrick’s bars. Future and Metro doubled down on attacking Drake by releasing the follow-up album We Still Don’t Trust You, which featured The Weeknd and A$AP Rocky joining the lyrical assault on Drake. Rick Ross jumped in the mix by dissing Drake on a non-album cut titled “Champagne Moments.”

Drake fired back with his diss track “Push Ups” and zeroed in on Kendrick with “Taylor Made Freestyle.” The battle heated up when Kendrick unleashed his diss tracks “Euphoria” and “6:16 in LA.” Drake attempted to take control with the response “Family Matters,” but Kendrick quickly fired back at the Canadian star with two more vicious songs: “Meet the Grahams” and “Not Like Us.” Drake was forced to be more defensive when he dropped “The Heart Part 6,” which was the last song in his back-and-forth with K. Dot as of Wednesday (May 8).

Check out some of the fan reactions to Future and Gunna’s emerging beef below.

Gunna and Future please don’t do this. pic.twitter.com/DrqyHNENhs — Byra (@queenkymarie) May 8, 2024

Gunna and Future beefing means we never getting a song like Street Sweeper ever again. pic.twitter.com/Y5raP4eZCa — noah (@NOAHWORLDORDER) May 8, 2024

Future and Gunna PLEASE!? Stop this isn’t like you 🫷🏽😖🫸🏽 https://t.co/cEQaFhbY1u pic.twitter.com/znEiI3qI5W — LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANEE) May 8, 2024

future and gunna …… do not p### me off pic.twitter.com/0VDNAsI1sl — MOTHER (@MOTHERMAGE) May 8, 2024

Woke up to Future and Gunna having beef + JT and Sukihana having beef? pic.twitter.com/beeqK46srU — Reela 🇭🇹 (@YoungReela) May 8, 2024

Gunna and future please don’t p### me off, this isn’t y’all ☹️ pic.twitter.com/9c4v1tmuWZ — L (@Lihleli_) May 8, 2024

Now Future and Gunna beefing gotdamn we can’t get a break!! — Larry Legend (@larryislegend) May 8, 2024