Future Teases New Mixtape Set To Drop Following Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake Battle

Pluto looks to let loose his third project in 2024.

The historic three-month rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake began with a verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. The rapper/producer duo followed that album with We Still Don’t Trust You.

It appears Future will release another project soon. The Atlanta-raised Freebandz frontman took to X to tease that another body of work could arrive this Friday (May 10).

“F### yo album s### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” Future tweeted on Wednesday (May 8). A short time later, the 40-year-old rhymer added, “MAY TENTH [sneezing face emoji]… MIXTAPE PLUTO.”

F### yo album S### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MAY TENTH 🤧 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MIXTAPE PLUTO — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024 Future and Metro Boomin dropped We Don’t Trust You on March 22. We Still Don’t Trust You then hit DSPs on April 12. Both albums contained shots at Drake from multiple artists, including Kendrick Lamar.



Drake fired back at his foes on April 19’s “Push Ups” record. Eleven days later, Kendrick Lamar blasted the OVO leader with “Euphoria.” The two Grammy winners exchanged more diss tracks from May 3 through May 5.



Future’s longtime production partner, Metro Boomin, has also aimed at Drake with the #bbldrizzybeatgiveaway challenge. Unsigned rappers and musicians from around the world performed over Metro’s “BBL DRIZZY” for a chance to win $10,000.