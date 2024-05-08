Future Teases New Mixtape Set To Drop Following Kendrick Lamar Vs Drake Battle

The historic three-month rap battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake began with a verse on Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. The rapper/producer duo followed that album with We Still Don’t Trust You.
It appears Future will release another project soon. The Atlanta-raised Freebandz frontman took to X to tease that another body of work could arrive this Friday (May 10).
“F### yo album s### ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE,” Future tweeted on Wednesday (May 8). A short time later, the 40-year-old rhymer added, “MAY TENTH [sneezing face emoji]… MIXTAPE PLUTO.”