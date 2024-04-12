Did The Weeknd Diss Drake On Future & Metro Boomin’s “We Still Don’t Trust You” Album?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

It looks like the XO label founder is happy he never signed to OVO.

Has the long-rumored tension between The Weeknd and Drake finally come to a head? Has a Canadian artist civil war officially started thanks to a track on Future and Metro Boomin’s latest project?

We Still Don’t Trust You dropped on Friday (April 11). The follow-up to March’s We Don’t Trust You studio LP included a song titled “All to Myself” featuring The Weeknd.

“They could never diss my brothers, baby, when they got leaks in they operation. I thank God that I never signed my life away,” Weeknd sings on the “All to Myself” collaboration. Those lyrics seemed to reference reports Drake wanted to sign the man born Abel Tesfaye to his OVO Sound label.

Drake was one of the first acts to co-sign The Weeknd at the start of the singer/songwriter’s career. The XO frontman later helped write at least four songs on Drake’s Grammy-winning Take Care album.

“I gave up almost half of my album. It’s hard,” The Weeknd stated in 2015 about working with Drake. “I will always be thankful – if it wasn’t for the light he shined on me, who knows where I’d be. And everything happens for a reason. You never know what I would say if this success wasn’t in front of me now.”

The Weeknd contributed to multiple We Still Don’t Trust You songs. The fact that he appears so heavily on the LP also fueled speculation of a rivalry with Drake, considering Future and Kendrick Lamar targeted the OVO leader on We Don’t Trust You.