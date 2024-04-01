Future & Metro Boomin’s “We Don’t Trust You” Debuts At No. 1 With Best-Selling Week Of 2024

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

However, Beyoncé is on pace to break the longtime collaborators’ first-week record.

Future and Metro Boomin currently have the most popular album in America. The rapper/producer duo’s We Don’t Trust You launched with 2024’s highest-selling week.

According to reports, We Don’t Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 first-week units. Future and Metro Boomin’s opening numbers surpassed Ariana Grande’s Eternal Sunshine which debuted with 227,000 units in March.

We Don’t Trust You gives Future his ninth No. 1 album. That puts the Atlanta native in fifth place all-time among Hip-Hop artists. St. Louis-born beatmaker Metro Boomin now has four career Number Ones on the Billboard 200 weekly rankings.

Future and Metro Boomin’s collaborative project features guest appearances by The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, Young Thug and Rick Ross. In particular, “Like That” with Kendrick Lamar sent shockwaves through the music industry.

Kendrick Lamar used “Like That” to throw shots at two other members of the so-called “Big 3” of modern-day Hip-Hop. in the song, the California representative declared himself above Drake and J. Cole on the top-rapper totem pole.

We Don’t Trust You will likely relinquish the crown for the best-selling opening week sales to Beyoncé. The 32-time Grammy Award winner dropped her Cowboy Carter studio album on Friday (March 29). Cowboy Carter is projected to debut with more than 350,000 first-week units.