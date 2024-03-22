Future & Metro Boomin Drop “We Don’t Trust You” With Kendrick, Carti, Young Thug, Travis Scott, The Weeknd & More 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future and Metro Boomin tapped a cast of rap heavyweights to appear on their long-awaited album, “We Don’t Trust You.”

Future and Metro Boomin have finally delivered the first of their highly anticipated joint offerings, We Don’t Trust You.

The 17-track project arrived at midnight Friday (March 22). It clocks in at just under an hour and features a cast of rap heavyweights, including Playboi Carti, Young Thug, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Rick Ross and more. Stream We Don’t Trust You at the end of the page.

Kendrick Lamar garnered much of the attention upon release with his verse on “Like That.” He was trending No. 1 on X (formerly) Twitter as fans dissected his apparent Drake and J. Cole diss.

Playboi Carti and Rick Ross were also trending for their appearances on “Type S###,” and “Everyday Hustle,” respectively.

Metro Boomin sampled Mobb Deep’s iconic “Quiet Storm” beat for Future to go crazy on “Seen It All.” The duo also paid homage to Mobb Deep in the We Don’t Trust You trailer earlier this month.

“There’s a lot of f#####’ garbage ass rappers out here, running around,” the late Prodigy says in the clip. “These n##### ain’t supposed to be rapping, son. This game is meant for a select, simple few. A select few, man. And that’s what it is today, man, I don’t give a f###, ain’t nothin’ changed.”

We Don’t Trust You follows Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains and Future’s I Never Liked You. Both albums, released in 2022 topped the Billboard 200.

Future and Metro Boomin are set to drop their second project on April 12.