RIAA Names Future’s ‘I Never Liked You’ & Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ As Top Mid-Year Albums

The two rhymers finish in a three-way tie with a Country performer.

Projects by two Hip Hop heavyweights were among the top-certified albums of 2022 so far. Future and Lil Durk earned Mid-Year Awards from the Recording Industry Association of America.

The RIAA released its report on Gold and Platinum certifications for the first half of the year. Future’s I Never Liked You and Lil Durk’s 7220 both reached Gold status.

I Never Liked You and 7220 are two of only three albums to secure Gold certification. Country singer Walker Hayes’s Country Stuff The Album also crossed the 500,000 unit threshold.

In addition, Future’s “Wait for U” featuring Drake and Tems is the only song to receive a Platinum Award from the RIAA in 2022. “Wait for U” also debuted at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Future obtained a Gold Award for his “Puffin on Zootiez” track as well. Plus, Lil Durk picked up Gold plaques for “AHHH HA” and “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna.

I Never Liked You debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart. Future’s ninth studio LP amassed 222,000 first-week units. It is the Atlanta-bred rapper’s eighth Number One.

Lil Durk scored his first solo #1 album when 7220 opened in the Billboard 200’s top spot. The Chicago native’s 2022 body of work racked up 120,500 first-week units. Durk previously made it to No. 1, alongside Lil Baby, with The Voice of the Heroes collaborative project.

RIAA also announced Gold Awards for “City of Gods” (Fivio Foreign, Kanye West & Alicia Keys), “Rumors” (Gucci Mane), “Pushin P” (Gunna, Future & Young Thug), “Do We Have a Problem?” (Nicki Minaj & Lil Baby), and “Freaky Deaky” (Tyga & Doja Cat).