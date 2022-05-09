Future Scores 8th No. 1 Album With ‘I Never Liked You’

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Watch the official video for “Wait For U” featuring Drake and Tems.

Future can make the claim to being one of the most commercially successful rap stars of all time. The Atlanta-raised entertainer added another #1 album to his career accomplishments.

I Never Liked You topped the latest Billboard 200 rankings. The album collected 222,000 first-week units. That total is the biggest opening number for a project in 2022.

Debuting with 222,000 copies sold is a personal solo best for Future as well. His collaborative effort with Drake, What a Time to Be Alive, launched with 375,000 units in 2015.

Congratulations @1future for the #1 album on the @billboard 200! I NEVER LIKED YOU is also the highest debut of 2022. 🦅 🏆 pic.twitter.com/PauIbA7KuY — Epic Records (@Epic_Records) May 8, 2022

2020’s High Off Life also debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 153,000 album-equivalent units. I Never Liked You becomes Future’s eighth Number One.

The Freebandz frontman also led the Billboard 200 with 2015’s DS2, 2015’s What a Time to Be Alive, 2016’s Evol, 2017’s FUTURE, 2017’s Hndrxx, and 2019’s The WIZRD.

Future now only trails Jay-Z (14), Drake (10), Kanye “Ye” West (10), and Eminem (10) for most #1 albums by a Hip Hop artist. Jay holds the all-time record for most Number Ones by a solo act only behind The Beatles (19).

I Never Liked You includes features by Kanye West, Gunna, Young Thug, Drake, Tems, EST Gee, and Kodak Black. An official music video for “Wait for U” with Drake and Tems arrived on YouTube on May 5.

“Wait for U” is said to be in contention for the #1 spot on the Hot 100 chart this week. Last year, Future managed to make it to the pinnacle of the Hot 100 as a guest on Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” along with Young Thug.

As far as the most recent Billboard 200, The Weeknd’s Dawn FM climbed thirty-three positions to #2. Lil Durk’s 7220 jumped three slots to #6. NoCap’s debut studio LP, Mr. Crawford, landed at #8. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy at #9 and Doja Cat’s Planet Her at #10 close out the Top 10.