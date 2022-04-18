Lil Durk’s ‘7220’ Jumps Back To No. 1 On The Albums Chart

“#1 in the most arrogant way to all the haters 🆙……”

Once again, Lil Durk has the most commercially successful album in America. The Chicago-bred rapper’s 7220 returned to #1 on the latest Billboard 200 chart.

7220 brought in an additional 47,000 equivalent album units during the latest tracking period. Lil Durk’s seventh studio LP managed to barely hold off Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album (46,500 units) in order to retake the pole position.

Country singer Morgan Wallen appears on the 7220 single “Broadway Girls” which peaked at #1 on the Hot Rap Songs chart, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, and other rap-centered charts. The project also features rappers Future and Gunna as well as R&B performer Summer Walker.

Around 46,000 of the 47,000 units for 7220 this week came from streaming platforms. The Only The Family/Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment release collected 69 million on-demand streams over the seven-day stretch.

Back in March, Lil Durk earned his first solo Number One on the Billboard 200 when 7220 topped the rankings. Previously, the Hop Hop star also made it to No. 1 thanks to The Voice of the Heroes collaborative album with Atlanta’s Lil Baby.

#1 in the most arrogant way to all the haters 🆙…… — THE VOICE (@lildurk) April 18, 2022

Additionally, Lil Durk rose to the pinnacle of the Artist 100 chart in March. Billboard classified Durk as the most popular music act in the country during that period because he led that particular tally.

Elsewhere on the most recent Billboard 200, 42 Dugg and EST Gee’s Last Ones Left opened at #7 with 30,000 first-week units. Fivio Foreign’s B.I.B.L.E. came in at #9 with 29,000 first-week units. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy (#6) and Doja Cat’s Planet Her (#8) remained in the Top 10 for another week.