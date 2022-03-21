Lil Durk Scores First Solo No. 1 Album With ‘7220’

Lil Durk presently has the most popular album in America. The Chicago-raised rap star’s 7220 opened at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart this week.

7220 brought in 120,500 first-week equivalent album units. That haul was enough to end the eight-consecutive-week run of the Encanto soundtrack. The Disney movie has spent nine total weeks in the top spot before slipping to #3 on the chart.

In addition, 7220 becomes Lil Durk’s first solo #1 on the Billboard 200. He previously led the tally with the joint project, The Voice of the Heroes, with Atlanta’s Lil Baby.

7220 is Lil Durk’s fifth Top 5 entry. He made it into that region in the past with 2019’s Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, 2020’s Just Cause Y’all Waited 2, 2020’s The Voice, and 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes.

For the trenches 7220 out now go run it up. THE VOICEhttps://t.co/zQOwSs2Pmp pic.twitter.com/v4c06e8rog — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 11, 2022

The 120,500 opening week numbers for 7220 are the third most for 2022 behind Gunna’s DS4Ever (150,300 units) and The Weeknd’s Dawn FM (148,000 units). Durk’s seventh studio LP amassed around 164 million on-demand streams which equal 117,500 units.

“P*ssed Me Off” and “Broadway Girls” featuring Country music singer Morgan Wallen dropped as 7220 singles. Last week, Future also joined Lil Durk for a performance of “Ahhh Ha” and “Petty Too” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Elsewhere on the latest Billboard 200, The Weeknd’s The Highlights compilation remained at #6. Gunna’s DS4Ever dipped to #8. Drake’s Certified Lover Boy held onto #9. Doja Cat’s Planet Her rounds out the Top 10 at #10.