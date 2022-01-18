Gunna Reacts As “DS4Ever” Debuts At No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Gunna scored his second number one on the Billboard 200 chart this week in a close-fought race for the top spot with The Weeknd.

The projections proved correct, predicting the pair in a close fight for the number one spot. According to Billboard, DS4Ever debuted at number one with 150,300 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. The Canadian singer-songwriter earned second place with 148,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Jan. 13.

According to MRC Data, Gunna’s 150K came almost entirely from streaming activity (144,600 streaming equivalent albums) and marked his best-ever week in terms of units earned. He registered 4,700 album sales and 1,000 track equivalent album units.

This marks Gunna’s second chart-topping effort following Wunna and his fourth top 10 effort overall.

The Atlanta native first topped the Billboard chart in May 2020 with his second studio album, Wunna. Three projects from Gunna’s Drip Season mixtape series have also made the top ten in previous years.

Both Gunna and The Weeknd issued deluxe versions of their albums within days of the original release. They also both added additional tracks and Gunna’s Drake feature of “P Power” helped to increase sales.

Gunna celebrated the win in a video posted on Instagram, giving thanks to his supporters.

“We #1 in the Fuccin WORLD Craig 🤯#DS4EVER” he wrote in the caption. “Thanks To MY Fans My Gang & My GOD 🙏🏽 I Love u @ebsdaboss 💙🅿️”