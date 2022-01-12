The Weeknd’s ‘Dawn FM’ & Gunna’s ‘DS4Ever’ In Close Race For No. 1

Who do you think will come out on top of next week’s chart?

It seems The Weeknd is set to score his fifth #1 album with Dawn FM. However, Gunna’s DS4Ever is reportedly right on the heels of Dawn FM‘s projected first-week sales.

HitsDailyDouble reports The Weeknd’s Dawn FM is on pace to bring in around 157,000 units in week one of its release. At the moment, DS4Ever is estimated to open with 144,000 units.

That 157,000 total would be a significant drop from The Weeknd’s last studio LP. After Hours debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 with 444,000 album-equivalent units in 2020. It went on to earn 2x-Platinum certification.

Gunna also hit #1 on the Billboard 200 with 2020’s Wunna. The Atlanta-raised rapper’s second studio album brought in 111,000 first-week units. Wunna is presently certified Gold in the United States.

With a tight race for #1 on next week’s chart, The Weeknd appears to be trying to amass more potential first-week units for Dawn FM. The Canadian singer-songwriter added three tracks to the Dawn FM (Alternate World) edition.

Dawn FM‘s original 16-track version includes credited contributions from Tyler, The Creator and Lil Wayne. Legendary musician/producer Quincy Jones and legendary comedian/actor Jim Carrey made appearances on the album as well.

Gunna’s DS4Ever features Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Chlöe, Lil Baby, G Herbo, Nechie, Yung Bleu, Chris Brown, and Roddy Ricch. The project is said to be the fourth and final installment of the Drip Season series.