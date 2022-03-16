Lil Durk Performs “Ahhh Ha” & “Petty Too” Featuring Future On ‘The Tonight Show’

Watch the two rap stars hit the stage for the late-night program.

It has been a very eventful few days for Lil Durk. The Chicago-bred rapper dropped his 17-track 7220 studio LP on March 11.

According to industry prognosticators, 7220 is on pace to open at #1 on next week’s Billboard 200 album chart. Durk’s latest project is expected to debut with 120,000-130,000 first-week units.

7220 includes guest features by Future, Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. Atlanta’s Future actually joined Lil Durk for a performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Tuesday’s The Tonight Show set opened with Lil Durk running through “Too Petty” which included an assist from Future. Then Durk performed his Top 20 hit “Ahhh Ha.”

After debuting at #42 on the Hot 100 chart, Lil Durk’s “Ahhh Ha” rose to #19 the following week. The song’s official Jerry Productions-directed music video has collected over 23 million views on YouTube.

Multiple songs off 7220 have dominated the Top 20 of Apple Music’s Top 100: USA chart. “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna currently sits at #1 on the streamer’s daily rankings.

In addition, Lil Durk’s late protégé, King Von, has the second most popular album in America at the moment. Von’s posthumous What It Means To Be King opened at #2 on the Billboard 200 with 59,000 equivalent album units.