Lil Durk Claims His Label Gave Him $40 Million

OTF continues to rack up wins with ‘7220’ on pace to open at No. 1.

Yet another under-30 rap star is claiming to have secured an 8-figure bag from a record company. Following Trippie Redd’s $30 million declaration earlier this month, Lil Durk says he is making an even higher amount.

On Sunday night, Lil Durk took to Twitter to inform his 6 million followers about a supposed $40 million deal. The 29-year-old Chicago native did not provide very many details about his alleged haul.

“My label gave me 40 million let’s talk bout it,” tweeted Lil Durk. That March 12 post collected more than 1,600 replies, 4,700 retweets, and 52,000 likes.

My label gave me 40million let’s talk bout it — THE VOICE (@lildurk) March 13, 2022

7220 Is Looking At No. 1 Debut

The Only The Family label head recently dropped his 7220 studio album. According to sales forecasters, the Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment release is on pace to take the top spot on next week’s Billboard 200 chart.

HitsDailyDouble reports 7220 is projected to debut with between 120,000-130,000 first-week units. If those numbers hold up, Lil Durk will earn the first solo #1 project of his career.

7220 includes features by Hip Hop artists Future and Gunna as well as R&B singer Summer Walker and controversial Country singer Morgan Wallen. Durk presented “Broadway Girls” with Wallen as the album’s second single. The collaboration hit No. 1 on several of Billboard‘s rap-focused charts.

The OTF Crew Finds Chart Success With “Ahhh Ha” & What It Means To Be King

Lil Durk scored his first Number One with 2021’s The Voice of the Heroes, the collaborative effort made with Atlanta’s Lil Baby. Before that, Durk reached his personal peak on the weekly album rankings when both Just Cause Y’all Waited 2 and The Voice plateaued at #2 in 2020.

In addition, Durk recently hit the Top 20 again on the Hot 100 chart. “Ahhh Ha” climbed to #19 on the Hot 100 in its second week. Plus, OTF found Billboard 200 success this week with King Von’s posthumous album What It Means To Be King.