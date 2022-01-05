Lil Durk Defends Morgan Wallen: He Ain’t No Racist… He Ain’t Canceled

Morgan Wallen was one of the biggest breakout mainstream musicians of 2021. However, the Country singer found himself in hot water after a video of him screaming “n#####” went viral online.
Despite the racially sensitive scandal, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album earned 2x-Platinum status from the RIAA. The project also spent ten weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart last year.
Wallen was back in the news recently. His guest feature on Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls” helped the single hit #1 on several Billboard rap rankings. Durk actually picked up his first Hot Rap Songs chart-topper thanks to the collaboration.
TMZ caught up with Lil Durk to ask him about his “Broadway Girls” partner Morgan Wallen. A cameraman questioned the Chicago-raised rap star on the “n#####” video controversy.
“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” responded Lil Durk. “That’s my boy. Also, we had a long talk. He had his public situation. We had it behind closed doors. I vouch for him and he’s good.”
The “Voice of the Heroes” rhymer also declared, “He ain’t canceled. I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.” Lil Durk went on to encourage Kendrick Lamar and other rappers to work with Morgan Wallen.