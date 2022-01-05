Lil Durk Defends Morgan Wallen: He Ain’t No Racist… He Ain’t Canceled

The “Broadway Girls” hitmaker encourages Kendrick Lamar to work with the former ‘The Voice’ contestant.

Morgan Wallen was one of the biggest breakout mainstream musicians of 2021. However, the Country singer found himself in hot water after a video of him screaming “n#####” went viral online.

Despite the racially sensitive scandal, Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album earned 2x-Platinum status from the RIAA. The project also spent ten weeks at #1 on the Billboard 200 chart last year.

Wallen was back in the news recently. His guest feature on Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls” helped the single hit #1 on several Billboard rap rankings. Durk actually picked up his first Hot Rap Songs chart-topper thanks to the collaboration.

TMZ caught up with Lil Durk to ask him about his “Broadway Girls” partner Morgan Wallen. A cameraman questioned the Chicago-raised rap star on the “n#####” video controversy.

“Nah, he ain’t no racist,” responded Lil Durk. “That’s my boy. Also, we had a long talk. He had his public situation. We had it behind closed doors. I vouch for him and he’s good.”

The “Voice of the Heroes” rhymer also declared, “He ain’t canceled. I talked to him. When I say you ain’t canceled, you ain’t canceled.” Lil Durk went on to encourage Kendrick Lamar and other rappers to work with Morgan Wallen.