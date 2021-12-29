Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls” Featuring Morgan Wallen Tops Several Rap Song Charts

The OTF leader scores his first Number One on the Hot Rap Songs rankings.

2021 saw Country singer Morgan Wallen crossover to the mainstream with his chart-topping, award-winning Dangerous: The Double Album. However, there were also calls to cancel Wallen after he was caught on video using the word “n#####” with his friends.

Because of the n-word controversy, some people gave Hip Hop star Lil Durk the side-eye when he decided to record a song with Morgan Wallen. A single called “Broadway Girls” by the two artists still landed on DSPs two weeks ago.

In contrast to critics of the collaboration, the Rap-Country union was apparently embraced by a significant amount of music fans. Lil Durk and Morgan Wallen’s “Broadway Girls” peaked at No. 1 on several Billboard charts this week.

“Broadway Girls” currently holds the #1 position on the most recent Hot Rap Songs chart, Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, Rap Digital Song Sales chart, and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales chart. Durk and Wallen’s duet also debuted at #14 on the all-genre Hot 100 rankings.

Morgan Wallen assisted Lil Durk in getting his first Number One on the Hot Rap Songs rankings. The Chicago-raised rhymer previously peaked at #2 on that chart as a guest feature on Drake’s “Laugh Now Cry Later” and DJ Khaled’s “Every Chance I Get” with Lil Baby.

“Broadway Girls” is Lil Durk’s first chart-topper on the Rap Digital Song Sales and R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales weekly tallies as well. The Charles Handsome-produced song is Durk’s second No. 1 on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart following “Laugh Now Cry Later” reaching the top spot in 2020.

In addition, the “Broadway Girls” music video amassed nearly 5 million YouTube views since its premiere on December 20. As of press time, the visuals are listed as the #5 trending content in the platform’s music section.